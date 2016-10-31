On Friday, October 28th, 2016, The Chattanooga Police Department retired two longtime K-9 officers.

K-9 officer Wren served in the K-9 unit for 7 years, and K-9 officer Frida served for 5 years.

Officials say both K-9's were instrumental in various departments throughout their careers.

K-9 Wren will enjoy retirement at home with his partner and handler, Officer Justin Headden, while K-9 Frida will live with partner and handler Officer Justin Roberts.