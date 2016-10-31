News
Jordan Smith debuts new album of Christmas music
Smith, the former Lee University student who won season 9 on NBC’s “The Voice,” reprises 12 classic and modern Christmas songs.
Monday, October 31st 2016, 9:39 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, October 31st 2016, 9:46 am EDT
Jordan Smith holiday album, titled “Tis the Season” arrived on the iTunes music store and other music providers Friday.
Smith, the former Lee University student who won season 9 on NBC’s “The Voice,” reprises 12 classic and modern Christmas songs, from ‘Silent Night’ to ‘Ave Maria’ to the rockabilly ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.’
Smith will join Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith on their annual holiday tour, which begins Nov. 11 in Los Angeles and ends Dec. 18 in Baltimore.
LISTEN NOW | Jordan Smith’s ’Tis the Season’