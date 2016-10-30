UPDATE: The November 1 update from the U.S. Forest Service:

RATTLESNAKE HOLLOW FIRE: The Rattlesnake Hollow Fire is currently contained within established fire control lines. The control area is approximately 200 acres. The fire's perimeter is being patrolled and firefighters are checking for hot spots. The fie was first found on October 23 and is located in the Rock Creek Gorge on the southeast side of Chilhowee Mountain in Polk County. No structures or facilities are threatened. The cause of the fire is unknown.

WOLF CREEK FIRE: The Wolf Creek Fire was detected on October 29 and is located off McFarland Road (County RD 23—NFSR 23) in Polk County approximately 2 miles NW of Turtletown. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire has burned approximately 321 acres. Because of steep terrain, extremely dry conditions, and thick vegetation, the firefighters are working to keep the fire within a control perimeter of approximately 400 acres, using natural features, roads and firelines.

Resources currently assigned to the Wolf Creek Fire are: 1 Helicopter; 4 Fire Engines; 1 bulldozer; 2 crews; 1 Air Attack aircraft (observation); 31 Firefighters and support personnel.

RESTRICTIONS: Effective October 29, 2016 the following restrictions are in place for the entire Cherokee National Forest until terminated by the U.S. Forest Service: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, camp fire or charcoal fire outside of developed recreation areas is prohibited. The use of portable lanterns, stoves or heating equipment that utilize gas or pressurized liquid fuel is allowed.

CLOSURES: Area closure for the Rattlesnake Fire remains in place. Area closure for Wolf Creek Fire was issued Tuesday. The McFarland Road 23 is open to through traffic. Caution - use extreme care when approaching the fire perimeter along McFarland Road, there will be smoke, fire crews and equipment in the area. Motorists are advised to not stop near the fire.

