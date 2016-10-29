If you're looking for employment, the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga will be holding its annual job fair Wednesday, November 9th.

It will be between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Brainerd BX on Belvoir Avenue. 

More than 30 employers will be on hand to talk with applicants. 

The job fair is open the public but registration is required. 