News
Urban League of Greater Chattanooga hosting job fair
If you're looking for employment, the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga will be holding its annual job fair Wednesday, November 9th.
Saturday, October 29th 2016, 11:46 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, November 6th 2016, 1:10 pm EST
If you're looking for employment, the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga will be holding its annual job fair Wednesday, November 9th.
It will be between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Brainerd BX on Belvoir Avenue.
More than 30 employers will be on hand to talk with applicants.
The job fair is open the public but registration is required.