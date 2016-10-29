TSSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
The first round of the TSSAA High School Football State Playoffs will begin Friday November 4th. All games start at 7:00 pm ET unless otherwise specified.
CLASS 1A
Cornersville at South Pittsburg
Summertown at Whitwell
Chattanooga Grace at Columbia Academy
CLASS 2A
Westmoreland at Marion Co.
Boyd Buchanan at Watertown
Jackson Co. at Meigs Co.
Tyner at Forrest
CLASS 3A
McMinn Central at Elizabethton
Upperman at Red Bank
East Ridge at DeKalb Co.
Smith Co. at Notre Dame
Howard at Sequatchie Co.
CLASS 4A
Chattanooga Central at Page
Giles Co. at Hixson
East Hamilton at Marshall Co.
CLASS 5A
Walker Valley at Oak Ridge
Campbell Co. at Ooltewah
McMinn Co. at Farragut
Lenior City at Rhea Co.
CLASS 6A
Cookeville at Bradley Central
DIVISION II CLASS AA
Father Ryan at McCallie
Baylor at Pope John Paul