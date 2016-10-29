The first round of the TSSAA High School Football State Playoffs will begin Friday November 4th. All games start at 7:00 pm ET unless otherwise specified. 

CLASS 1A

Cornersville at South Pittsburg

Summertown at Whitwell

Chattanooga Grace at Columbia Academy



CLASS 2A

Westmoreland at Marion Co.

Boyd Buchanan at Watertown

Jackson Co. at Meigs Co. 

Tyner at Forrest


 

CLASS 3A

McMinn Central at Elizabethton

Upperman at Red Bank

East Ridge at DeKalb Co.

Smith Co. at Notre Dame

Howard at Sequatchie Co. 


 

CLASS 4A

Chattanooga Central at Page

Giles Co. at Hixson

East Hamilton at Marshall Co. 


 

CLASS 5A

Walker Valley at Oak Ridge

Campbell Co. at Ooltewah 

McMinn Co. at Farragut

Lenior City at Rhea Co. 


 

CLASS 6A

Cookeville at Bradley Central


 

DIVISION II CLASS AA

Father Ryan at McCallie 

Baylor at Pope John Paul