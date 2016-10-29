ATLANTA (AP) - Registered voters in every Georgia county can vote early this weekend.

Saturday is Georgia's mandatory weekend day for counties to hold early voting hours.

Voters can use the Secretary of State's website, sos.ga.gov , to check their county's hours and locations. During early voting, registered voters can go to any early voting site in their county.

But officials say to check the site before heading to your regular polling place. It may not be open until election day.

Early voting in Georgia started earlier this month and continues through Nov. 4.

Democrats, in particular, are making a big push to encourage people to vote early and have events planned around the state to promote the party's candidates. Both parties plan to have volunteers out in force.

Election day is Nov. 8.