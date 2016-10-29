UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol has charged the driver who struck a pedestrian on I-75 last week with vehicular homicide and DUI.

Jordan Shelton ran off the right side of an unlighted section of Interstate 75 near MM 342 and struck a guardrail, according to the Georgia State Patrol accident report.

That's when the Mazda, driven by Shelton, fatally struck 27-year-old Micheal Neese, of Kennesaw, GA, who was walking along the shoulder of the interstate.

Shelton was charged with vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane, DUI possession of open container and controlled substances.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fatal wreck in Catoosa County caused delays on I-75 southbound near the Whitfield County/Catoosa County line, Saturday morning.

Georgia State Patrol tells Channel 3 that Micheal Neese, 27, of Kennesaw, Georgia was walking along the shoulder of the interstate.

The car, driven by Jordan Shelton, 22, of Ringgold ran off the roadway, hit Neese, then a guardrail and rolled over landing back on its wheels. Officials say Neese died at the scene.

Shelton and her passenger Nicholas Surgeon, 24, were taken to the hospital and released.