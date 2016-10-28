Chattanooga Police are looking for a man who held three people at gunpoint inside a bait & tackle shop on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the suspect stole cash, and even snatched a purse from the arm of an 89-year-old woman in the store.

The shop owner tells Channel 3 he didn't recognize the man as a regular customer, but hopes someone else might recognize him from the security video.

"As he stepped through the door, he stuck the clip up in his gun, and dropped the slide on it. He was armed," recalled Jack Brooks, owner of Jack's Bait & Tackle on Bonny Oaks Drive.

The store seems like an odd place for an armed robbery.

"I think (the suspect) was just going down the road, saw (the store), and thought it might be an easy target," Brooks said.

Brooks works seven days a week. He's been in business for 50 years, and hasn't been robbed in decades.

"He walked up to the counter, and told me to give him the money. This was a hold-up," Brooks described.

After Brooks emptied the cash register, the suspect turned his gun on two customers who were seated nearby, and demanded their money, too.

One of them was an 89-year-old woman.

"As she got up to go to the back, he snatched her purse out of her hand," said Brooks.

Once everyone huddled into a back room, the man ran out of the store with about $400 total.

"He just needs to go out and get a job," Brooks said, "and make his own way instead of taking from other people."

The suspect is described as 5'8'' and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone with information should call Chattanooga Police at (423) 698-2525.