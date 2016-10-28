by ANDREW RAFFERTY

UPDATE: Hillary Clinton called on the FBI to immediately release the "full and complete facts" regarding the bureau's review of additional emails related to the investigation into her private server.

"We don't know that facts which is why we are calling on the FBI to release all of the information that it has," Clinton told reporters at a press conference.

FBI Director James Comey announced in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday that FBI investigators would review additional emails related to the investigation into Clinton's private email server.

Clinton said her campaign was not given any notice about the letter and has no additional information.

Multiple federal officials told NBC News the emails were discovered as part of a separate investigation into former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner, who is separated from top Clinton adviser Huma Abedin.

"We don't know what to believe and I'm sure there will be even more rumors," Clinton said when said when asked about the reported link to Weiner.

Comey in July announced the FBI would recommend no criminal charges against Clinton for her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

by PETE WILLIAMS, KASIE HUNT and CORKY SIEMASZKO

UPDATE: The FBI revealed Friday it was reviewing a new batch of emails that "appear to be pertinent" to its previous investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server — and multiple federal officials tell NBC News they were found as part of an on-going probe of disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner.

The emails were found on a laptop that Weiner allegedly used to send inappropriate text messages and pictures to an underage girl, the sources told NBC News.

Investigators also discovered Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, had also used the same laptop to send emails to Clinton and now they are checking those messages to see if there was any classified information on them, the sources said.

Abedin, who is Clinton's closest aide, is separated from Weiner.

In his letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee announcing the discovery of the emails, FBI director James Comey made no mention of Weiner, who resigned in disgrace in a sexting scandal.

"In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation," Comey wrote. "I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation."

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News Friday that the Comey letter was sent to the Hill "out of an abundance of caution" and to be extra-thorough.

There's no indication, the official said, that Clinton, her campaign or the State Department withheld information about the contents on Weiner's laptop.

The politically explosive revelation came just 11 days before Election Day and a top Clinton aide told NBC News that neither the candidate nor the campaign got any advance warning that Comey's letter was coming.

"It boggles the mind why this step was taken with just 11 days to ago," Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said.

Comey should "provide the American public more information than is contained in the letter he sent to eight Republican committee chairmen," Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said in a statement.

"Already, we have seen characterizations that the FBI is 'reopening' an investigation but Comey's words do not match that characterization," he said. "Director Comey's letter refers to emails that have come to light in an unrelated case, but we have no idea what those emails are and the Director himself notes they may not even be significant. It is extraordinary that we would see something like this just 11 days out from a presidential election."

Tim Kaine, Clinton's vice presidential running mate, who was at an early voting site in Tallahassee on Friday, told reporters "gotta read a little more, gotta read a little more" before continuing on.

The news comes as Clinton has been leading GOP nominee Donald Trump in the polls.

Trump, at a campaign event in New Hampshire, praised the FBI for having "the courage to right the horrible mistake they made," an apparent reference to the agency's decision earlier this year to not press criminal charges against Clinton.

"I need to open with a very critical breaking news announcement," Trump said to cheers that at times drowned out his remarks. "The FBI has just sent a letter to Congress informing them that they have discovered new emails pertaining to the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's investigation."

"This was a grave miscarriage of justice," he said, "it is about to be corrected."

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee also applauded the FBI's move.

"The FBI's decision to reopen its investigation into Secretary Clinton reinforces what the House Judiciary Committee has been saying for months: the more we learn about Secretary Clinton's use of a private email server, the clearer it becomes that she and her associates committed wrongdoing and jeopardized national security," the Judiciary Committee said in a statement.

But Comey, who is also a Republican and who took a lot of heat in July for his agency's decision to not charge Clinton with a crime, did not say in the letter that he was reexamining the FBI's previous finding, which concluded that her handling of the emails was sloppy but not criminal.

Documents related to the case were released just before the Labor Day weekend and included a summary of Clinton's July interview with the FBI about her private email server, as well as a detailed investigative summary of the case.

It is unusual for the FBI to tell Congress, as Comey did, that it is looking over newly discovered evidence in a criminal inquiry that was otherwise closed.

Federal practice is not to comment on ongoing investigations, or discuss details of concluded investigations. Comey previously explained his departure from that practice in his earlier congressional testimony, given the special nature of this case and congressional oversight inquiries.

Still, some congressional Democrats told NBC News Friday that they are frustrated that Comey issued the letter reopening this issue without providing much in the way of specifics.

by ANDREW RAFFERTY

UPDATE: Following the rally, Clinton campaign chair John Podesta released a statement saying Comey "owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining. We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July."

PREVIOUS STORY: Hillary Clinton did not mention the FBI's decision to review additional emailsrelated to its investigation into her private server during a rally in Iowa on Friday.

The Democratic nominee has yet to comment on FBI Director James Comey's letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee revealing the discovery of more emails related to the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News the letter was sent to lawmakers "out of an abundance of caution" and to be extra-thorough.

The official said the emails were discovered "on another device" during a different investigation.

At a rally earlier in the day, Donald Trump commended the FBI for having "the courage to right the horrible mistake they made" earlier in the summer.