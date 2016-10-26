UPDATE: Mother charged in crash that killed her daughter

UPDATE: Alisha Taylor is now facing multiple charges for an October 2016 crash that claimed her 4-year-old daughter's life.

The Georgia State Patrol has charged Taylor with:

Driving under the influence

Vehicular homicide

Possession of schedule 2 drugs

Possession of schedule 4 drugs

Failure to maintain lane

Driving on wrong side of road

Failure to use due care

Child improperly restrained

PREVIOUS STORY: Charges are pending following a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl from Rossville on Friday.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened on Friday at 9:30 a.m. on Georgia Highway 2 near Hogan Road in Rossville.

Troopers said 31-year-old Alisha Taylor from Rossville was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Georgia Highway 2 in the left lane when she crossed the center turn lane and hit the front of 33-year-old Justin Brock's 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was going westbound.

Both drivers were taken to Erlanger Medical Center for their injuries.

Taylor's daughter, Nakylie, died from her injuries.

Troopers said they suspected Taylor was under the influence, but are waiting for test results from the GBI crime lab to confirm.

No one has been charged in the case.

GSP said their specialized collision reconstruction team will need to finish their report before charges could be filed. That could take several weeks to months.