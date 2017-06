UPDATE: The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's report described George Garth's shooting death as a suicide from a "contact range gunshot wound to the chest."

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating their 26th homicide of 2016. Thursday morning, Chattanooga police officers were called to the scene of a deceased man at the 1900 block of Central Avenue.

CPD officers determined that the victim, George Garth, 78, suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest. At this time there is no suspect information available according to police.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.