UPDATE: Judge sets trial date for federal lawsuit in Ooltewah rape case

Day two of the CMA Music Festival kicked off in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.More
Day two of the CMA Music Festival kicked off in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.More
A drunk driver tore through the backyard of an East Ridge on home last week and the family who lives there is still cleaning up the mess.More
A drunk driver tore through the backyard of an East Ridge on home last week and the family who lives there is still cleaning up the mess.More
Burns is the last adult facing charges in connection with the Ooltewah High School rape case.More
Burns is the last adult facing charges in connection with the Ooltewah High School rape case.More
A Gatlinburg detective charged in connection to the Ooltewah rape case will appeal a judge's decision.More
A Gatlinburg detective charged in connection to the Ooltewah rape case will appeal a judge's decision.More
The federal lawsuit claims district administrators and school employees knew a culture of abuse had been taking place for years.More
The federal lawsuit claims district administrators and school employees knew a culture of abuse had been taking place for years.More
Former employees at Ooltewah High School say they shouldn't be held responsible for a December 2015 attack by three of the school's basketball players against a teammate.More
Former employees at Ooltewah High School say they shouldn't be held responsible for a December 2015 attack by three of the school's basketball players against a teammate.More
Hamilton County school officials argue they shouldn't be held liable for a second federal lawsuit filed in connection with the 2015 Ooltewah assault case.More
Hamilton County school officials argue they shouldn't be held liable for a second federal lawsuit filed in connection with the 2015 Ooltewah assault case.More
Montgomery is the only school official still facing charges from the 2015 rape case.More
Montgomery is the only school official still facing charges from the 2015 rape case.More
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office released the report of its joint investigation with the Sheriff's Office of the rape of four Ooltewah High basketball players.More
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office released the report of its joint investigation with the Sheriff's Office of the rape of four Ooltewah High basketball players.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz ruled that DA Pinkston can prosecute the lead investigator in the Ooltewah rape case for the perjury charges filed against him.More
Judge Tom Greenholtz ruled that DA Pinkston can prosecute the lead investigator in the Ooltewah rape case for the perjury charges filed against him.More
A source familiar with the case told Channel 3 the oldest defendant, now 18 years old, will stay in custody until November 21st. He has not been released from custody since his arrest in December.More
A source familiar with the case told Channel 3 the oldest defendant, now 18 years old, will stay in custody until November 21st. He has not been released from custody since his arrest in December.More
Since the teenagers were tried in juvenile court their punishment will be much less severe.More
Since the teenagers were tried in juvenile court their punishment will be much less severe.More