UPDATE: Oklahoma woman who married mother pleads guilty to incest

UPDATE: An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest.

Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest.

Prosecutors say the two married in 2016. Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on the grounds of fraud and illegality.

Patricia Spann has said she thought the marriage was legal because she had lost custody of her daughter and two sons years ago and isn't listed on their birth certificates.

Prosecutors say Patricia Spann also married one of her sons. That marriage was annulled in 2010.

PREVIOUS STORY: DUNCAN, OK (KFOR) — A bizarre story led to the arrest of two women in Comanche County.

Wednesday, Patricia and Misty Spann were arrested for incest. The pair were booked into the Stephens County jail, both women wearing Superman shirts.

A DHS and police investigation revealed the pair is actually mother and daughter. The blood relatives somehow married in Comanche County.

Investigators tell Newschannel 4 that 43-year-old Patricia Spann lost custody of Misty and two other children when they were young. They were then adopted by their grandmother.

Patricia Spann insisted to investigators she didn’t have contact with her kids until two years ago. But that story doesn’t add up.

Court records show she also married her biological son in Comanche County back in 2008 and was annulled in 2010.

Patricia also told investigators when she reunited with her daughter “they hit it off.”

“Who in their right mind would marry their mom?” Paige Watson who knew Misty from high school, said.

“More stuff happens in small towns than people know,” Watson said. “When I went to school with her, she had a girlfriend, and they both worked at Sonic."

People in the front yard of the Spann’s home ran inside once they saw Newschannel 4 pull up. A sign on the door indicated they didn’t want visitors.

Neighbors say the Spanns are new to the block.

“I don’t know if incarceration is really going to teach them anything… but there should be some sort of punishment or deterrent,” neighbor Nathan Mansell said.

Bond was set at $10,000 for each of the Spann women. They’re due in court next month.

In Oklahoma, incest is a felony, and if convicted, is punishable up to 10 years in prison.