John Martin co-anchors Eyewitness News Today with Latrice Currie. He returns to East Tennessee from Colorado where he reported on the people and places of southern Colorado.

A native Tennessean, John was born in Knoxville and attended UTC.

Before his career in news, John worked on various cable programs across the country. He then began his news career at WBIR-TV in Knoxville before moving to Colorado Springs to work for the FOX affiliate.

John enjoys telling stories that he passionate about, including the National Park System, outdoor adventures, local businesses and interesting people.

When he’s not working, you can find him exploring a trail….or Taco Bell.