Taneisha Cordell joins the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team in 2016 after beginning her career with a television station in Kentucky.

She joins WRCB-TV after one year as an associate producer and a fill-in reporter in Paducah, KY.

Taneisha graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Journalism, Public Relations and a minor in Theatre. While in college she debuted as an anchor on UMTV Pulse, one of the university's campus web series, where she helped cover the latest in entertainment news. Taneisha was also a middle distance runner on the University of Miami Track and Field team, competing in the 800 and 4x400 relay.

She was born and raised a Buckeye in Columbus, OH. However, that doesn’t stop her from cheering on the Canes and soon the Vols! With that being said, she’s excited to make the Tennessee Valley home.

Taneisha has a passion for serving, storytelling, and making new connections. In her free time, you will find her volunteering, working out, singing and trying new restaurants.