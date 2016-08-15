UPDATE: Walnut Street Bridge 8 month makeover complete

UPDATE: The Walnut Street Bridge makeover is complete!

The $2.7 million dollar project, which was started in November of 2016, was completed in a little over eight months.

The repairs included:

Timber Laminated Decking Replaced and Treated: 56 Panels

Timber Sidewalk Planks and Curbs Treated: 34 Planks and 778 Linear Feet of Curb

Structural Steel Stringer Repairs: 5

Structural Steel Pack Rust Repairs: 84

Structural Steel Stiffener Repairs: 20

Structural Steel Section Loss Repairs: 13

Structural Steel Corrosion Removal and Repaint Repairs: 7

Structural Steel Weld Repairs: 4

Foundation Repairs: 56

Stone Masonry Joint Repairs: 13,275 Linear Feet

Bridge Deck and Sidewalk Power Washing and Sealing

Portal Repairs

Treated Timber Abutment Repairs

Post-Tensioning Strand Epoxy Coating

The repairs were the first since 2013. Parts of the bridge remained opened during the repairs.

PREVIOUS STORY: One of Chattanooga's iconic landmarks is getting some much needed attention. Work will start in the next few weeks on the Walnut Street Bridge and take about six months to complete.

One of the Scenic City's most iconic bridges is getting a makeover. "Structural, starting with the masonry components underneath the bridge. Then focus on the steel structure above the deck," said James Bergdoll.

The $2.5 million repairs to the Walnut Street Bridge will begin in September and finish in March. "Over the last couple of years, Public Works has asked for money to do some work to the bridge, putting it into the capital fund."

The president with the construction company taking on the project says he is committed to making the disruption minimal. The city's goal is to keep portions of the bridge open at all times. Officials say walkers, runners and bikers will have constant access to the bridge.

"It may meander at times, zig zag to get around construction. Should always be a lane open," said Bergdoll.

Chattanoogans said the things that needs the most attention is the wood.

The wood work will be the second phase of repairs. It will be completed during the winter months.

"Several panels will be replaced and different sections. Four-foot sections width of the bridge," said Bergdoll.

The repairs may be a nuisance to visitors, but city officials are confident it will be well worth it. "We got this landmark that's been here for over 100 years and certainly an icon to the city, keep it up so we can have it for another 100 years."

A fresh coat of paint, replacement of portions of the wooden deck and corroded ironwork, one of the Scenic City's best-known and well-loved icons is getting some much-needed attention, according to a news release.

The work is expected to start in the next few weeks and will take approximately six months and is being performed by Bell and Associates Construction Company.

Bell President Keith Pyle said, “Our team is committed to making these repairs in a way that causes minimal disruption to those visiting the bridge. We know the importance of having the bridge available during ‘Wine Over Water’, the ‘Head of the Hooch’ races and many other special events.”