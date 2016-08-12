UPDATE: Babysitter pleads guilty to child neglect charges

UPDATE: Charissa Frady plead guilty on March 30, 2017 to two charges of child neglect.

A separate charge of Possession of Methamphetamine was dismissed.

Frady also received 5 years of probation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Signs of Charissa Frady's alleged drug use and conditions inside the home where 2-year-old twins lived were the focus of both sides during Friday's preliminary hearing.

But there are still a lot of questions surrounding how the toddler fell out of the second story window.

Investigators with law enforcement and child services testified in the case against Frady.

The 35-year-old babysitter is facing drug and child neglect charges after one of the 2-year-old twins she was watching fell out of a two story window.

"As she came out of the kitchen, she saw him in the hallway and didn't see the female child and ran into the bedroom, noticed the window was open, looked out the window and saw the child lying on the ground," Investigator Jason Holmes testified.

The child named Bella suffered several spinal fractures and a broken femur.

Testimony revealed that all of the home's windows were open that July day because the air conditioning wasn't working.

Investigators also noted conditions inside the home, saying it was extremely cluttered and not appropriate for kids of that age.

But it was Frady's demeanor that alarmed investigators most saying she changed her story about the last time she used meth multiple times.

READ MORE | Police: Babysitter admits being high on meth when toddler fell from 2-story window

"Because I can look at your pupils and tell that you've recently done something. Then it went from a week out to about three or four days to a day before," Holmes testified.

The twin's mother, Lakisha Banther, stood before the court dressed in an inmate jumpsuit charged in an unrelated case.

She declined against Frady without being represented by a lawyer.

Judge Clearance Shattuck declined Frady's request for a lower bond and sent the case to the grand jury.