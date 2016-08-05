UPDATE: Former Cherokee Motel demolition begins - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Former Cherokee Motel demolition begins

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: The demolition of a Red Bank motel, where some buildings date back to when Dwight Eisenhower was president, is slated for new use to help meet downtown Chattanooga's changing housing market.

Currently called The Great Value Inn, and before that known for years as the Cherokee Inn, the hotel complex will be razed for a new group of buildings and businesses, including 600-unit self-storage units, a retail center and a commercial center.

The hotel had been in decline for many years, and was considered an eyesore by some.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.