UPDATE: Former Cherokee Motel demolition begins

UPDATE: The demolition of a Red Bank motel, where some buildings date back to when Dwight Eisenhower was president, is slated for new use to help meet downtown Chattanooga's changing housing market.

Currently called The Great Value Inn, and before that known for years as the Cherokee Inn, the hotel complex will be razed for a new group of buildings and businesses, including 600-unit self-storage units, a retail center and a commercial center.

The hotel had been in decline for many years, and was considered an eyesore by some.