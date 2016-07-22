Sheriff's deputies found the shoplifting suspect who stole an ambulance this evening in Sweetwater with an EMS worker in the back and ran over a deputy as he drove off.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says the incident started in Monroe County when officers were trying to catch a shoplifter.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua D. Hackler, jumped in an ambulance at a nearby dialysis clinic and took off as the deputy tried to chase him down for shoplifting.

The Sheriff's Office says an EMS employee was in the back of that ambulance and Hatcher ran over the deputy chasing him as he drove away.

Hackler eventually crashed on County Road 331 in the McMinn County portion of Sweetwater and ran from the scene.

Monroe deputies eventually found him using a K-9 officer.

The deputy who Hackler is accused of hitting with the ambulance suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to recover.

The EMS worker in the back of the ambulance was not harmed.

Hackler is charged with attempted second degree murder, theft over $200,000, kidnapping, burglary of an auto, fleeing to avoid arrest, and shoplifting. Deputies say he also has outstanding warrants issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Deputies say Hackler had a female accomplice, who was caught at the shopping mall. Her name and charges are unknown at this time.