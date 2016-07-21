The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency warns hunters that the application deadline is close for the 2016 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and WMA youth hunts.



Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) Wednesday, July 27.

The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations. Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 permit fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.

For applications made on the internet , there is a $2 internet usage fee. An internet application is not complete until the applicant gets a Temporary Authorization Number, which is found on the Purchase Confirmation page. If entering multiple quota hunts, a person must pay the permit and agent fee(s) for each quota hunt application submitted.

The WMA (elk hunts excluded) priority point system gives a priority point for each year a hunter participates (this year a maximum of 11 points) without being successfully drawn for a hunt. Applicants drawn for a hunt last year will start over with a priority of zero.

After all the drawings are conducted, leftover permits will be sold on-line, on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. (CDT).

The state’s eighth elk hunt will be held Oct. 17-21, 2016. As in the previous hunts, five individuals will be selected to participate. Four of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA. The fifth participant will be the recipient of a permit that is donated to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which this year is the Tennessee

Wildlife Resources Foundation. That permit will be awarded to the successful bidder in an eBay auction to be held July 28-Aug. 7.

Additionally, five new archery only permits were added. Archery hunt dates are Oct. 3-7, 2016.