Consumers should be on the lookout for letters from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs that indicate they may have unclaimed funds.

Tennessee’s Treasury Department, Division of Unclaimed Property, has recently sent a mass mailing of letters to consumers for which they have a record of unclaimed property.

The state's Treasury Department explains that unclaimed funds are intangible assets held by financial institutions or companies that have had no activity or account holder contact for a year or more.

They may include savings or checking accounts, refunds, customer overpayments, contents of safe deposit boxes, stock certificates, unclaimed wages and gift certificates.

To determine if you have unclaimed property on file with the State of Tennessee, you can visit the Unclaimed Property Division’s website at www.Treasury.TN.Gov/unclaim or call 615-741-6499. You can search for your name, and if property is found, you can quickly submit a claim for it.

There is no fee to claim your property from the State of Tennessee.

Additionally, tips to prevent accumulating unclaimed property are: