News
Chattanooga police officer who exchanged 1,700 texts, calls with 11-year-old girl won't face charges
Davenport was accused of inappropriately texting the girl and was investigated by TBI for sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony.
Thursday, July 21st 2016, 9:41 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, July 21st 2016, 9:47 am EDT
A Chattanooga police officer will not face criminal charges after he exchanged about 1,700 text messages and phone calls with an 11-year-old girl during a two-week span in late 2015, records show.
Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.