An injured teen is thankful for local rescue crews after they helped him out of the woods tonight.

It happened at Falling Water Falls on Signal Mountain around 6 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says, the 19-year-old man dislocated his shoulder as he jumped into the water. When he couldn't make it out of the woods on his own, he called 911.

Maxwell says rescue crews walked about 500 yards into the woods to find the teen.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get him to safety.

Maxwell says the teen thanked all of the emergency personnel on scene for helping him.