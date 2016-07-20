Deputies with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department are using a high tech simulator to train for how to deal with life and death situations. The department recently received an $80,000 interactive, video simulator.

The Catoosa County Sheriff said his men and women will train with the new simulator weekly. With over 600 scenarios he wants them to be prepared for whatever comes their way.



It was training day for Deputy Josh Moore. On a screen in front of him, a man takes a woman hostage. Moore pulled out his pistol and aimed it at the image. “This gives us an opportunity to see scenarios that are crazy, outside were not always able to practice those scenarios this gives us a heads up on what to expect,” said Deputy Moore.

After each scenario, instructors will review the officer's actions and decide whether they were legally justified. “Gives us a chance to practice on our weaknesses. If we have questions we can ask certain questions that we need.”

The video simulator allows officers to practice their reactions to possible real world situations like bank robberies, shootings, and traffic stops. “No way during the training of an officer we can get them through the different scenarios they may see. This gives us an opportunity to put them in front of the screen with scenarios, it gives them good training,” said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.

The sheriff said it helps train officers to think fast under pressure. “Getting them to think about what other options they may have besides going straight to deadly force.”

He said he believes the training comes at a time when law enforcement officials across the country are under the microscope. “With everything going on across the nation and in our profession of law enforcement, being challenged more and more every day. These men and women do a difficult job everyday with very little pay. They deserve the best training that we can give them.”