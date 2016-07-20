A 65-year old hiker needed to be rescued from Pocket Wilderness on Wednesday after he and his dog became dehydrated.

Joseph Tidwell, from Soddy Daisy called 911 reporting his dog had fallen 40 feet off the trail, He explained that the two of them were hiking and he noticed his 150 pound German Shepard, Hannah, was showing signs of dehydration. Tidwell proceeded to give all of his reserved water to the dog. Some time later, the male hiker started to become dehydrated himself. Tidwell and Hannah started to search for a stream to rehydrate when Hannah slipped and fell 40 feet off the cliff.

Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire requested additional personnel to respond to the scene, due to the extensive heat and humidity. Among the agencies are as follows: Walden's Ridge Emergency Services, Dallas Bay VFD, Hamilton County Emergency Services and CHATTANOOGA-Hamilton County Rescue.

Several rescue crews and HCEMS hiked into the woods and met up with the Tidwell around 2:30 pm.