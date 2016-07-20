Some children's water bottles from L.L. Bean are being recalled because they contain high levels of lead.

The recall involves about 6700 insulated water bottles sold in five styles.

They were sold exclusively at L.L. Bean retail stores, online at LLBean.com and in L.L.Bean catalogues from July 2015 through May of this year.

The base of the bottle contains lead, which is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Consumers should stop using the water bottles and contact L.L.Bean for a full refund.