CLEVELAND (AP) - Third Eye Blind has used a performance near the site of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to speak out on gay rights.

A video posted on Twitter shows the rock band's lead singer Stephan Jenkins supporting LGBT rights and other issues during a charity show at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Another video shows him aggressively responding to boos.

Third Eye Blind tonite at #RNCinCLE event: We believe in tolerance, acceptance ???? (Followed by boos) pic.twitter.com/WPRIEMZmEp — Tina (@tinpant) July 20, 2016

The band later answered a complaint from a Twitter user who said she was "disappointed" by replying , "good."

The show benefited Musicians on Call, a charity that brings bedside music to the sick. The band wrote on Twitter that it wasn't concerned about hurting the charity because they say it was "well of aware of who we are and our take on things (like science and rights!)"

@hunterw Great question. We were not, as musicians on call were well aware of who we are and our take on things (like science and rights!) — Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) July 20, 2016