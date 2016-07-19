Sport - NCAA-Football
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh kicks off rap career with rapper Baily, "Who's Got it Better Than Us?"
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh took some time away from his satellite camp battle with Nick Saban and the rest of the SEC to star in a rap video.
Tuesday, July 19th 2016, 9:36 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, July 19th 2016, 9:36 pm EDT
(WRCB) -- Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh took some time away from his satellite camp battle with Nick Saban and the rest of the SEC to star in a rap video.
He teamed up with Michigan rapper Baily to sing the chorus to his Wolverine themed song called, "Who's Got it Better Than Us?"