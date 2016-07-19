The Murray County business that went up in flames on Tuesday was also the owner's home. It was called Dirty Dave's, which is a flea market that included an adult novelty store on Highway 411.

"I just thank God every day that everybody got out," Dave Burger, owner of Dirty Dave's said.

72-year-old Dave Burger received a frightening phone call on Tuesday. One of his employees said his store, Dirty Dave's, was on fire.

Burger lives only a few feet away from the business and rushed over.

"When I tried to get in that door, the black smoke knocked me backwards," Burger said.

Tall plumes of heavy smoke billowed into the sky and the store along with Burger's home were destroyed in a matter of minutes. It took several firefighters to battle the fire.

The employee and three customers who were inside when it started got out safely. On Wednesday, there was still some light smoke and small flames.

"My dad taught me when I was a kid whatever should be will be. If it's something you can't control, don't cry over it," Burger said.

Firefighters said the fire started toward the back of the flea market business, which includes an adult novelty store. The community has pitched in by helping him get back on his feet.

"You just wouldn't believe it how many people have just come by offering a hand and money. It's just unreal and I think God for every penny of it," Burger said.

Some items form his business and home are salvageable. For now, he's using an RV as his temporary home until he figures out his next steps.

Burger said he didn't have insurance for his home or business. He's hoping to rebuild both of them.