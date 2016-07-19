Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained additional indictments for two people who are already facing charges in connection to an ongoing TBI juvenile human sex trafficking investigation.

TBI Agents opened the case on July 8, 2015 after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Agents found the between February and July 2015, Kasity Fults-Hill and her husband Christopher Hill participated in trafficking a 17-year-old for the purposes of commercial sex.

According to the TBI, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned indictments for Fults-Hill and Hill, charging Kasity, 25, of Tullahoma, with an additional two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts and charging Christopher, 32, of Nashville, with an additional three counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts.

“I appreciate the efforts of the TBI in uncovering the evidence in this case so that we can hold these individuals responsible for their acts,” said 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott. “My office and I are fully committed to insuring that this conduct is eradicated from this community and seeking justice for the victims in this and any other similar situation.