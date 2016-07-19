A nearly three-hour standoff at the Appalachian Animal Clinic with Bradley County officials has ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Deputies were called to 2160 Spring Place Road shortly after 11 am on reports of an armed man. Officers were assisted at the scene by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County EMS and EMA, as well as the American Red Cross and Cleveland 100, who supplied water.

A man ran up to a woman, I believe an employee of the animal hospital, and embraced in a long hug. Emotional time for these families. @WRCB — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) July 19, 2016

Officials say an armed man reportedly made threats to hurt people inside the clinic and police. Police say the suspect went to the Appalachian Animal Clinic in Cleveland to pick up his cat, and re-entered with shotgun.

The man's name not being released yet. His family on scene wanted to try & talk w/ him, but they arrived after he shot himself @WRCB — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) July 19, 2016

Sheriff Watson says they heard a shot fired from the clinic around 12:15 p.m. Officials used a robot with video capabilities and determined the suspect was deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The use of the robot is truly a potential life-saver. We were able to determine the scene was secure by the use of the robot,” said Sheriff Eric Watson.

No other injuries were reported. There were no shots fired by either Bradley County or Cleveland officers in this incident, according to Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

The Appalachian Animal Clinic has released this statement in regards to the deadly standoff that occurred Tuesday:

"Our hearts are broken today. We extend the deepest condolences and an outpouring of sympathy to the family and friends of our longtime client. The safety of our employees, patients and clients is our top priority. Fortunately, no employees or pets were hurt today.

Our client’s cat stabilized on Monday evening and our staff will continue to provide necessary care until the family is ready for a return home. We would like to thank the Cleveland Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals Service for their timeliness, courage and bravery this afternoon.

Our team’s emotional well-being will be our highest priority in the coming days. Appointments have been cancelled for today and possibly Wednesday. We will post updates of our reopening and rescheduling shortly.