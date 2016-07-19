News
Vanderbilt rapist at Bledsoe County Correctional Facility
Batey was convicted and sentenced July 16 to 15 years in prison for his role in the sexual assault of a female Vanderbilt student three years ago.
Tuesday, July 19th 2016, 9:00 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, July 19th 2016, 2:04 pm EDT
Channel 3 has learned that Cory Batey is currently the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex's intake facility.
There, he will go through prisoner orientation. Once complete, he will be placed in the facility that TDOC describes as "best suited to his programmatic needs."
Batey was convicted, and then sentenced July 15 to 15 years in prison for his role in the sexual assault of a female Vanderbilt student three years ago.