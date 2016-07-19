Zookeepers around the nation are recognized for their hard work and determination during National Zoo Keeper Week, celebrated during the third week of July.

To celebrate, 3 In Your Town headed to the Chattanooga Zoo. The mission of the zoo is to engage and inspire our community by creating meaningful connections between people and animals.

The role of educations and wildlife ambassadors has become essential, as the need to protect and preserve wildlife and vanishing habitats has increased.

David Hendrick works with international organizations to manage and repatriate the tortoise population throughout the world. He says there is “very intensive pressure” on endangered tortoise species throughout the world for trade.

Besides preservation, a good portion of the day as a zookeeper is portioning out meals for the animals. We only experienced a snapshot of their day, but you learn in a very short time that Chattanooga Zoo keepers and keepers around the country are devoted to their jobs and to their animals.

