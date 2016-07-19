Firefighters responded to a business fire around 7:21 Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Data Storage Center on Crutchfield Street.

Fire officials say an employee smelled smoke around a computer in an office. Crews say when they arrived found a small fire.

Six fire trucks responded as s a part of protocol for a business fire.

Officials say the company's sprinkler system activated containing fire to one room.

Crews are cleaning excess water from the fire sprinkler system.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation