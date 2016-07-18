(The First Tee Chattanooga) – Jeremy graduated from East Hamilton High School in May of this year and has accepted an offer letter to attend Kentucky State University (KSU) and play on their men’s Division II golf team, The KSU Thorobreds, for Athletic Director & Golf Coach – Dr. William Head.

He will also be playing in the KSU Marching Band under the direction of Mr. Alvin Level. Jeremy applied for and has been accepted into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Program at KSU and will be pursuing an academic degree in the field of Engineering.

“The First Tee of Chattanooga has definitely made an extremely positive impact in my life”, says Jeremy. “From interview techniques to how to conduct myself around adults, The First Tee of Chattanooga has kind of been a ‘How to Become a Responsible Adult’ 12-Year Program for me. It's the values we hold to in life that helps to shape our future; for me, those values are courtesy, honesty, respect, integrity, sportsmanship, judgment, responsibility, perseverance and confidence. All of those things are so very essential in today's time. I presented my Senior Project earlier this year, focusing on Professional Golf Management, where I created a presentation and portfolio for a panel of three judges.

Using everything I've learned at The First Tee of Chattanooga about goal setting, preparation, and focus; I went into the presentation room feeling comfortable and confident. Thanks to The First Tee program, I received 28 out of 30 possible points and easily passed my project.”

Jeremy was a member and one of the student leaders of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at East Hamilton High School. He received the FCA Christian Athlete of the Year Award earlier this year. “I thank God, my parents (Charles & Dwanna Kimbrough), my entire family & friends, school teachers , principals and staff at Westview Elementary & East Hamilton Middle High School, and certainly all the Coaches at The First Tee of Chattanooga (past & present) for helping me get to this stage in my life.”

Coach Kathleen McCarthy, The First Tee Master Coach at The First Tee of Chattanooga says, “It has been a joy to watch Jeremy develop as a golfer and as a young man. He has learned to think about what is important and to set goals for his golf game and his life. He has also learned to develop effective plans to reach those goals, to review his experiences and to adjust as needed. He has a strong work ethic and high standards at work. All of these skills and character traits will be extremely helpful to him as he pursues his university years as a golfer and a student.”

About The First Tee

The First Tee (www.thefirsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. With its home office at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., The First Tee reaches young people on golf courses, in elementary schools and at other youth-serving locations.