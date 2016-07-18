News
Chattanooga woman jailed for pointing loaded gun at people in Savannah
Twenty-five-year-old Amanda Rorex of Chattanooga, Tennessee is facing a felony charge and her legal trouble may get worse because the crime she’s accused of occurred on federal property.
Monday, July 18th 2016, 8:24 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, July 19th 2016, 9:11 am EDT
SAVANNAH, GA. (WRCB) - A woman from Chattanooga remains jailed in Chatham County, Georgia after waving a loaded gun on the streets of Savannah with a loaded gun on this past weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Amanda Rorex is facing a felony charge for the incident on federal property.
Rorex was waving a loaded gun and pointing it at people passing by the U.S. Customs House at the intersection of Bull & Bay Streets around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to WSAV-TV in Savannah.
