SAVANNAH, GA. (WRCB) - A woman from Chattanooga remains jailed in Chatham County, Georgia after waving a loaded gun on the streets of Savannah with a loaded gun on this past weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Amanda Rorex is facing a felony charge for the incident on federal property.

Rorex was waving a loaded gun and pointing it at people passing by the U.S. Customs House at the intersection of Bull & Bay Streets around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to WSAV-TV in Savannah.