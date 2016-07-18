UPDATE: The Spicy Chicken Biscuit at Chick-Fil-A was being phased out for a healthier option, but Chick-Fil-A has left it up to the cities to decide to keep it. 

According to a Facebook post from Chick-Fil-A at Oak Park Town Center, they will be keeping the Spicy Chicken Biscuit as a menu item. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Considered by many to be a morning staple, Chick-Fil-A is discontinuing their Spicy Chicken Biscuit on their morning menu "to make room for the Egg White Grill."

The new breakfast sandwich marks the first addition to the chain's breakfast menu in six years. The new Egg White Grill launched nationally Monday.

Chick-Fil-A describes the new sandwich as a “lower-calorie menu option,” made with grilled chicken breast, grilled egg whites, and American cheese on a multigrain English muffin.

But there may still be hope.