UPDATE: The Spicy Chicken Biscuit at Chick-Fil-A was being phased out for a healthier option, but Chick-Fil-A has left it up to the cities to decide to keep it.

According to a Facebook post from Chick-Fil-A at Oak Park Town Center, they will be keeping the Spicy Chicken Biscuit as a menu item.

PREVIOUS STORY: Considered by many to be a morning staple, Chick-Fil-A is discontinuing their Spicy Chicken Biscuit on their morning menu "to make room for the Egg White Grill."

The new breakfast sandwich marks the first addition to the chain's breakfast menu in six years. The new Egg White Grill launched nationally Monday.

Chick-Fil-A describes the new sandwich as a “lower-calorie menu option,” made with grilled chicken breast, grilled egg whites, and American cheese on a multigrain English muffin.

@coachsecord In order to bring new flavors to the menu, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit has been removed to make room for the Egg White Grill. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 18, 2016

The news has upset many CFA loyalists on Twitter.

Once the news broke, opinions were very pointed that the decision was poorly made.

@ChickfilA @StevenPertle Seriously? You sat around a boardroom table and someone said "MMM, egg whites!!!"???? — Patrick (@astout4allcsons) July 18, 2016

Not sure I'll ever understand the rationale behind @ChickfilA getting rid of the spicy chicken biscuit, it was a thing of beauty — Johnny McPerts (@StevenPertle) July 18, 2016

Some people took the news more seriously.

I can't handle this news on Monday morning https://t.co/5MmdV52gO7 — Jay Cox (@jay_bone48) July 18, 2016

Others found the change to be a statement with much larger implications.

If you don't like Chick-Fil-a's spicy chicken sandwich you're one of the world's biggest monsters. There's no grey area here. — Michael H. (@ChopAttack) July 18, 2016

One fan found the silver lining, hoping for real change (to the menu):

Whichever one of you brings back the spicy chicken biscuit at chick fil a has my vote @realDonaldTrump @HillaryClinton. Snap to it — Jimbo (@Jimbuktu_) July 13, 2016

But there may still be hope.