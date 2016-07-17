The undefeated Chattanooga FC soccer team hosts Miami United in a national quarterfinal match Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. The club is hoping 10,000 fans will be there cheering the home team, which would be the club's second largest crowd in history. Tickets are $10 in advance at ChattanoogaFC.com and $12 at the gate.

The Dutch Lions were no match for the Chattanooga Football Club last Saturday night. CFC shut out the Lions 4-0 in front of a crowd of 6,480 fans in the NPSL South Regional playoff game. That was the fourth largest crowd in club history.

Luke Winter, the NPSL player of the week, tallied a pair of goals, one in both halves. Thanks to a beautiful cross by Kieran Bywater, Jon Finlay was able to tap in CFC's second score of the game at the 60 minute mark to give the team some cushion. Snoopy Davidson went on to score Chattanooga's fourth goal just moments after entering the game late in the second half.

"We had a lot of chances in the first half" said defender Jon Finlay. "So to finally get that second goal was huge to get in that comfort zone. I think it killed them, and put them to bed after the second goal was scored."

Chattanooga honored the Fallen Five Saturday night by painting five black ribbons in the Finley Stadium grass, writing their names on large stars in the opposing stands, and holding a moment of silence before the game.