The start of Riverfront Nights kicked off on Saturday with a special patriotic tribute to the Fallen Five. It was at Ross' Landing where dozens came to remember the servicemen one year later.

The concert was filled with American flags and people wearing patriotic colors. Those were just a few ways the community is showing what it means to be Chattanooga Strong.

"These guys protected us, our town. It's just wonderful," Karen Martin who attended the concert said.

She wanted to honor the Fallen Five in any way she could. That included being a part of the Chattanooga Heroes Run and also going to the Chattanooga Unite Riverfront Nights event.

Some made the trip from other states to pay tribute to the service members.

"It's a lot of heartfelt. Thinking about the families, the lost ones, their loved ones who are now without them and everything they gave up for everybody's freedom," Sandra Nail said.

Those are heroic actions the Chattanooga community will always remember. While one year has passed since the terror attacks on two military facilities, many said Chattanooga continues to be unified.

"It makes me feel encouraged that there is so much love and support out here in Chattanooga," Kate Menefee said.

It's support that others say will continue to stay strong each year Chattanooga remembers the five heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.