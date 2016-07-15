In Walker County, a lot of people have been wondering about the state of the Crystal Springs Print Works Factory. It closed in 2015.

The factory was the staple of downtown Chickamauga for more than a century, though now the landscape is changing daily.

Ruins are all that remain of Crystal Springs – a harsh reminder of the decline of the American textile industry.

Chickamauga City Manager Micheal Haney said, “This mill means a lot to everybody. Just about everybody I know at one time or another has worked here. Myself included.”

At its height, Crystal Springs employed upwards of 1,200 employees. The factory churned out everything from bolts of fabric to boxer shorts.