Local sports bars usually show the evening's biggest games on their TVs. But on Thursday night, some made the switch to watch Pat Summitt's "Celebration of Life."

It wasn't what you'd typically see on a sports bar's big screens.

Buffalo Wild Wings in downtown Chattanooga changed the channel to honor Coach Pat Summitt.

The sports bar aired Summitt's live memorial service on Thursday night.

It was a time for Chattanooga Vols fans to look back.

Toni Toft said Summitt was a role model.

"I think she's an amazing woman, and I'm very thankful for her," she said.

Many folks across the Tennessee Valley grew up watching Summitt build her Lady Vol program; becoming a household name in the world of sports.

"One of the names that comes up when you think of the Vols is Pat," Toft said.

Although known best for her winning record, Summitt did more than win championships.

"She's an excellent role model for this city's young women, and for young women all across the country," said Ray Revelle.

Pat Summitt's legacy will live on -- both on the court and off.

"We lack role models for our children, especially today," Revelle said. "She provided just that. And I think that's awesome."