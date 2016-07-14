Newly appointed Rivermont Elementary principal Cheri Grant-Guerdon has been suspended without pay by Hamilton County interim Supt. Dr. Kirk Kelly. Grant-Guerdon has been on the job at Rivermont since mid-June, after being transferred from Woodmore Elementary, where she was principal for the past four years.

Dr. Kelly told Eyewitness News that Grant-Guerdon is suspended "due to our internal controls, which detected a potential problem at Rivermont involving mishandling of funds." He said the investigation is continuing and the information has been reported to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. "I hate this has happened," Dr. Kelly said, "but we have controls in place, and the system works. In situations like this, we have to take action and conduct a full investigation. She is suspended without pay until a full judgement is made. Until then it is an open case."

Nikki Bailey, an assistant principal at East Lake Elementary for the past four years, has been appointed principal at Rivermont, replacing Grant-Guerdon.

Here is a statement from Dr. Kelly, in which he announces other administrative moves:

"Nikki Bailey, current assistant principal at East Lake Elementary, will assume the position as principal at Rivermont on Monday. Ms. Bailey is a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee and has been with the Hamilton County Department of Education since 2006. She began her teaching career at Lookout Valley Elementary School where she taught Kindergarten and 2nd grade, as well as served as a reading interventionist. She then served as a District Literacy Coach for Lookout Valley Elementary School and Calvin Donaldson. Ms. Bailey has served as Assistant Principal of East Lake Elementary School for the past four years.

Kelly Shaw has been appointed to the position of Program Director for 9-12 Literacy. This position is part of the restructuring of the central office in order to provide a stronger level of support to schools in the area of literacy instruction. Ms. Shaw has an extensive background in teaching high school English.

Dr. Jeffrey Scott has been appointed to the position of assistant principal at East Ridge High School. He is replacing Jesse Nayadley. Monica Gordon has been appointed to the position of assistant principal of Red Bank High School. She is replacing Michael Smith. Both Nayadley and Smith recently resigned.