UPDATE: A wildfire in northwest Georgia has been contained by fire crews.

Warren Bielenberg, a spokesman for the national park service, said the forest fire on Lookout Mountain was 75% contained on Sunday.

Dozens of firefighters continue to work on getting all of the hot spots out. Their goal is to contain the entire fire in the next two to three days.

Bielenberg said 20 acres are affected and three homes are near where the fire is right now.

Fire crews in Georgia have doubled their manpower to fight a forest fire on Lookout Mountain.

This is the third day in a row the flames have burned and crews say the fire is only 11% contained.

Federal officials took over the operation from state officials Thursday.

"It seemed like a cloud almost and then I looked closer and I could smell smoke," Lynn Hartman said.

A haze of smoke make it hard to see the view off the porch of Hartman's Maggie Bluff home.

"I could see the ground on fire, sparking from one place to the next," she added.

Her's is one of nine homes in the path of the fire burning southwest of Covenant College.

More than 20 acres have already burned in the last three days and if it continues, officials say a TVA transmitter could be in danger.

"It is not at the top of the mountain, it is neither at the bottom of the mountain, it is midway. The only park resources that we have in that area are hiking trails," National Park Service Acting Chief Ranger John McCutcheon said.

Ground crews have been digging trenches and turning up soil while others have been attacking the fire from the air dumping water on the extremely dry brush below.

They've also been monitoring homes less than a 1/4 mile from the fire, like Hartman's, around the clock ready to attack if flames get too close.

Multiple agencies have been deployed to assist with the fire including the Georgia Forestry Commission, United States Forest Service (USFS) and the National Park Service (NPS). Additional federal resources have been ordered and will be arriving today and tomorrow as management transitions from state to federal control.

Hartman is also taking the threat seriously, moving anything that can't be replaced to safer ground.

"In case we didn't have time and we had to evacuate, I wanted the portraits and family photos together so I would have them out of the house," she said.

McCutcheon said the fire started with a campfire which he says is illegal in this area.

"Also, campfires in particular, anything that is a recreational fire, you should avoid it," he added.

For those who live here, they're just thankful for the men and woman working day and night to keep them safe.

If someone is responsible for starting a fire at Chickamauga Battlefield, they could face federal charges.