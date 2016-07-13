HOOVER, Ala. (RollTide.com) - Alabama head football coach Nick Sabanalong with O.J. Howard, Jonathan Allen and Eddie Jacksontraveled to Hoover, Ala., Wednesday morning to take part in the Southeastern Conference's annual preseason media event.

The Crimson Tide spent two and a half hours being interviewed by local, regional and national media including representatives from the major sports entities, including CBS, ESPN and the SEC Network.