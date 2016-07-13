A North Carolina woman was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury for Assault With a Deadly Weapon with the Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Fraudulently Burning of a Dwelling.

Jennifer Dale Farmer, 42, is accused of setting fire to a home in the Beaver Dam Community of Cherokee County on March 26.

One of the home's occupants was severely burned in the fire and was flown to a burn hospital in Georgia because of the nature and severity of the injuries, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer.