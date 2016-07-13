NC woman charged with setting fire to home and assault
A North Carolina woman was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury for Assault With a Deadly Weapon with the Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Fraudulently Burning of a Dwelling.
Jennifer Dale Farmer, 42, is accused of setting fire to a home in the Beaver Dam Community of Cherokee County on March 26.
One of the home's occupants was severely burned in the fire and was flown to a burn hospital in Georgia because of the nature and severity of the injuries, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer.
Farmer was served with the indictments and is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond awaiting a November 7th, 2016 Superior Court hearing