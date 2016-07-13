News
Woman cooking brisket in bathtub starts fire
The meat had been placed on a wire rack resting on the upper edges of the tub.
Firefighters didn't have to reach for an extinguisher when they were called to a cooking fire at a North Knoxville apartment this week.
They simply turned on the shower head.
In what Knoxville Fire Department Capt. D.J. Corcoran called "a first in our books," a woman attempted to cook a brisket over an open flame in her bathtub, he said.
Fire crews responded Monday evening to 4834 Scheel Road to find the middle-aged woman fanning light smoke from her apartment and a melting fiberglass tub in the bathroom, he said.
