The Chattanooga Police Department is warning the public of "Grandparent" & IRS scams here locally in the Chattanooga Area.

Police say that callers are making contact with residents in the following manner:

Grandparent Scam: The "Grandparent Scam" is a common practice of criminals that traditionally targets the elderly, but can happen to anyone. The caller locally is making contact with the resident to tell them that their child or grandchild is in jail and that they need to; send or wire money to an address so their loved one can get out of jail. IRS Scam: The caller is stating that they are with the IRS and that the resident owes the IRS money. The caller is then either instructing the party to go to a local store and purchase iTunes gift cards for the amount owed or to take money out of their bank and send it to an address.

Some Safety Tips

And, our advice to avoid being victimized in the first place:

Resist the pressure to act quickly.

Try to contact your grandchild or another family member to determine whether or not the call is legitimate.

Never wire money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail...especially overseas. Wiring money is like giving cash—once you send it, you can’t get it back.

The IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money, here’s what you should do:

If you don’t owe taxes, or have no reason to think that you do:

Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.

Contact TIGTA to report the call. Use their “ IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting ” web page. You can also call 800-366-4484.

” web page. You can also call 800-366-4484. Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the “ FTC Complaint Assistan t” on FTC.gov. Please add "IRS Telephone Scam" in the notes.

If you know you owe, or think you may owe tax:

Call the IRS at 800-829-1040. IRS workers can help you.

More information on IRS Scams can be found here

More information on Grandparent Scams can be found here :