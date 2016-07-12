(NBC News) - Uh-oh.

Some customers are reportedly experiencing problems checking out through their Amazon.com accounts on Tuesday as the company holds its second "Prime Day," an annual promotion packed with deals for subscribers to the online retail giant's "Prime" program.

"Some customers are reporting difficulty with checkout," Amazon tweeted on Tuesday morning. "We're working to resolve this issue quickly."

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for further comment on Tuesday.

Amazon was bombarded with #primedayfail complaints on social media a year ago as aggravated shoppers vented their frustrations with the selection of discounts.

When nothing in your cart is on sale for #PrimeDay. ?????? #PrimeDayFail — LaShaun Shaw (@LadyGemini71) July 12, 2016

Amazon prime day continues to give me a failed message when adding to the cart. #PrimeDayFail — marnewein (@marnewein) July 12, 2016