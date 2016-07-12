UPDATE: A 100-year-old textile mill that caught fire in July will soon be turned into an apartment complex.

Chattanooga City Council members approved a tax break for the Standard-Coosa-Thatcher redevelopment Tuesday.

The future affordable apartment complex will have 170 rental units.

Earlier this year, a massive fire destroyed about 16,000 square feet of the existing site.

The developer for the complex now has to propose the PILOT agreement to the Hamilton County Commission.



The Standard Coosa Lofts project is expected to cost about $57 million dollars.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the corner of 18th Street and South Watkins at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

First responders said they could see the flames from miles away at the old Standard Coosa Thatcher plant.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said most of the old textile mill, which has been closed for years, was engulfed in flames. The building covered the equivalent of an entire city block.

READ MORE | EPA awards brownfield cleanup to Standard Coosa Thatcher plant

CFD called for additional aid because of the size of the fire, about a dozen fire engines responded to the warehouse.

Firefighters raised aerial ladders to pour large amounts of water on top of the building, while firefighters used hand-held hose lines around the building to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said it took 40 firefighters up to two hours to get the fire contained. However, crews will remain on scene to get all the hot spots out.

CFD Public Information Officer, Bruce Garner said, the building was vacant, but it will take firefighters several hours to search through the building to confirm that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was treated on the scene by Hamilton County EMS for heat exhaustion. Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue was also there with its Rehab truck to help keep the firefighters hydrated.

City public works brought in a trackhoe, a large piece of machinery to tear down parts of the building to help firefighters finish putting out the hot spots.

Traffic was blocked off on nearby streets while crews were on scene. The Chattanooga Police Department assisted in rerouting drivers in the area.

P & C Construction shares an alley with the warehouse. The company's Vice-President Nic Cornelison received a phone call alerting him to the fire early Tuesday morning.

“They told me you need to get here the whole city block is on fire and so I got here as fast as I could and open the gates up and they've been fighting the fire all day,” Cornelison said.

Neighboring businesses say this is known to be an area where the homeless gather. They speculate that some may have lived inside. However, officials say what caused the fire and who was inside at the time is still under investigation.

The old Standard Coosa Thatcher plant was built in 1916 and served as a yarn spinning mill and employed more than 2,000 people. In 2015 the building was added to the national register of historic places.

CFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in the Oak Grove neighborhood of Chattanooga.

A nearby driver spotted the fire around 3 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

The fire is on the 2300 block of East 18th Street.

Fire Department Public Information Officer Bruce Garner tells Channel 3 that more than 12 fire companies are on scene battling the flames.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries are reported at this time.

The warehouse is the old Standard Coosa Thatcher Mill, and was set to be demolished.

Expect traffic delays in the area while fire companies are still on scene.