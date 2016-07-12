Good Tuesday. We are not looking at any major changes in our forecast over the next few days. We will stay warm and humid with only a slight chance for a few isolated afternoon storms.

Today we will get up to 92 with an isolated storm or two. The average high is 90.

Wednesday and Thursday look even warmer. We will soar to the mid-90's on both days, and we will see little to no rain. I will put the chance at 20% both days.

Friday will also be in the mid 90mid-90sa front draping over the area will up our chance for storms a little. That front will stay over us through the weekend. that will keep the rain chance a bit elevated, but even so, the type of rain will be isolated showers and storms that will not do much to alleviate the 9+ inch rain deficit and we will remain in severe to extreme drought conditions for at least the near future.

For the latest, d ownload the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY: